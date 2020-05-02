Lawrence County announces first confirmed case of COVID-19

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — After more than a month of testing, the Lawrence County Health Department announces its first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The person is a long-term care facility resident and was not exhibiting any COVID-19 specific symptoms at the time of testing.

The facility is taking necessary measures to control the virus including testing and isolation. Close contacts have been notified. Lawrence County Health Department

As of Saturday afternoon, there are currently more than 380 cases of COVID-19 in the immediate 25-county Four State area, more than 270 recoveries, and 23 deaths.