Lawrence County Announces 6 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Joplin Area Coronavirus
LAWRENCE CO., Kans. — The Lawrence County Health Department is announcing 6 additional laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 6 individuals who tested positive are residents of the same long term care facility as the first COVID-19 case in the county.

The residents at the facility have been tested with 3 of those results still pending. Facility staff are also undergoing testing with their results still pending.

