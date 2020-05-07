Lawrence County Announces 6 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

LAWRENCE CO., Kans. — The Lawrence County Health Department is announcing 6 additional laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 6 individuals who tested positive are residents of the same long term care facility as the first COVID-19 case in the county.

The residents at the facility have been tested with 3 of those results still pending. Facility staff are also undergoing testing with their results still pending.

You can view the full release on the Lawrence County Health Department’s Facebook page, or below: