LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Two more people with covid-19 in Lawrence County have died.

Both were in their 80s and the health department says they were associated with long-term care. That’s now 5 total deaths in the county. 24 more cases were reported Thursday, as well. 417 total cases have been diagnosed in the county. 42 are still active.

We are officially over 16,000 total cases of covid-19 in the Four State region. More than 2,000 are active. 199 people have died.