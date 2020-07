JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Law Office of Johnson, Vorhees, and Martucci will offer free face coverings to students in 5 different southwest Missouri school districts.

That includes:

Joplin

Webb City

Carthage

Carl Junction

Neosho

The law firm made the announcement via social media on Friday.

Distribution details will be released by the law office at a later date.