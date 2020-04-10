Latest COVID-19 Update from INTEGRIS Health

Closings
by: Luke Sachetta

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — INTEGRIS Health released a statement Thursday morning detailing new implementations that will better prepare the health system for a possible influx of patients brought on by COVID-19.

At the moment, INTEGRIS says it has hospitalized 32 COVID-19 patients throughout its system, with six dying from the illness in total.

Along with their decision to postpone all elective, non-urgent surgeries in March the health system says it has taken a financial hit. As a result, INTEGRIS stated they would begin implementing several new temporary policy changes:

  1. Executive base pay will be reduced by 20% (Vice Presidents and above)
  2. The INTEGRIS 401k/403b match will be discontinued for all caregivers and employed providers
  3. Caregivers not performing work for the COVID-19 pandemic or other related critical work will be furloughed, though they will be allowed to receive additional paid personal leave hours.
    1. [INTEGRIS] will also continue providing caregivers and their dependents medical insurance coverage

With these changes, INTEGRIS also announced a new campaign, Curbside for Caregivers, which will collect gift cards and donations to benefit front line INTEGRIS caregivers. You can learn more about this program on their website.

