LAMAR, Mo. — — If you’re looking for a way to get out of the house and go see a movie, Lamar’s Drive-in and Indoor Plaza theaters are opening back up Friday in a safe way.

Scott Kelly, Theater Owner, said, “People are wanting to go out and do something. We haven’t been able to do anything in awhile.”

Lamar’s Drive-In and Indoor Plaza theaters are opening up Friday, and it’s the longest both theaters have been closed in the Spring season in quite some time. There’ll be some changes to help prevent the spread of germs and keep people safe

“We’re going to try and limit the amount of people in the concession stands. We’ve put up some new shields to kind of protect them and us and we’re just planning on letting in one or two people at a time to wait on them, that way there’s not a whole bunch of people congregating in here.”

The drive-in theater will also accommodate fewer cars and mark with an X where people can park their vehicles. Jones Plumber Heating and AC contributed in the effort by donating new sinks and touch-less valves for both locations. As for the plaza itself, the indoor theater normally holds 358, but they’re only going to allow 80-90, blocking off every other row.

Kelly says the theaters are anticipating good turnouts despite these adjustments. It’ll be odd. They just want to resume business, and allow people to come out and see a movie in a safe manner

“It’s definitely going to be, you know, different for awhile. We’ve got to get used to the ‘new normal’ of how to run and try to keep everybody safe. In the indoor we’ll have to do cleaning after every show. We’ll have to clean the seats, and the restrooms will be cleaned a lot just like out here. We’re going to have to do a lot more cleaning and keeping everything, you know, nice and sanitized”