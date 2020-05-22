LAMAR, Mo. — For some school districts in the Four States, school will be back in session for Summer school classes.

But being back in classes also means students and staff will need to be kept safe.

After a more than two month break, students in the Lamar School District will be heading back to class for Summer school.

Dr. Zach Harris, Lamar Superintendent, said, “Our ultimate intent is to get the kids back in a school setting and provide our community with an opportunity to get back to whatever our new normal is.”

The school district will offer in-person summer schooling for elementary and middle school students, and online and in person courses for high schoolers.

“We have typically done virtual classing for our high school programming, so that is not a significant amount of difference. We’re going to do the blended approach where we can still check in on our kids and have some on campus activities as well.”

With students set to return to class, the district is working with local health officials to try and prevent possible covid-19 outbreaks.

Joel Dermott, Barton County Health Department Administrator, said, “We’re in constant dialogue with the superintendents. We’ve met with them in group settings just to try to go over plans and bounced stuff off one another. This is all unprecedented and no one has a rule book to go by. There’s guidelines out there.”

“So we will do smaller class sizes, additional staff, frequent cleaning throughout the school day as well,” said Harris.

With kids out of school since March, Harris believes there may be some kids eager to return to class. Even if it is only for a month.

“I think I’m torn on whether I think our numbers will increase or decrease based on what we’ve been through the last few months. Again at the end of the day, our ultimate goal is to be able to check in with our kids in our community and be able to support the needs that they may have.”