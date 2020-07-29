Lamar Fair to happen as planned

LAMAR, MO. — The Lamar Fair will go on as planned this year.

City leaders, community members as well as the health department all met this morning.

The fair will look a little different this year.

Picnic tables will be very spaced out and hand sanitizer stations will be set up all throughout the square.

And it doesn’t stop there–getting food will be a little different.

You won’t be reaching into a cooler for a drink or silverware–a person wearing gloves and a mask will handle that for you.

As for the Rotary Club parade, they’re going to stretch out the start of it so more people can socially distance along the route.

City leaders say it’s just a good thing for the community.