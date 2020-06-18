LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar city officials announce they will begin to increase capacity at area facilities after Missouri Governor Mike Parson says the state can reopen as normal.

The Lamar Aquatic Park will increase capacity to about 100 people per session, per day.

Thirty of those spots in each session will be reserved for season pass holders.

An announcement will be coming soon on when swimming lessons will start.

Social distancing at the facility will still be in effect.

Pool parties can be booked up to 100 people.

Meeting rooms at the Thiebaud Auditorium will increase capacity to 75, with no more than 50 in a room if the room is split.

Seating at the auditorium will continue to be every other row.

Group meetings at the city park can now increase to 100 people.

The basketball and tennis courts will now be open.

Memorial Hall will also increase their capacity to 100 people as well.