Lake of the Ozarks business owners expecting record weekend

MISSOURI — With the holiday weekend here, it’s going to be a busy weekend at Lake of Ozarks. After bars on the lake made national news after Memorial Day, what’s their plan for the Fourth of July?

Bar owners at the Lake of the Ozarks estimated there were 800,000 people at the lake during Memorial Day – this weekend they are planning for a million visitors – During my trip to the Lake of the Ozarks – Shady Gators tells me they plan to follow the same guidelines this weekend as Memorial Day.

The Lake of the Ozarks is preparing for one of their largest celebrations of America’s birthday.

Shady Gators Co-Owner Jeremy Gorham says with the addition of hand sanitizers, plastic silverware and paper menus – this popular bar and restaurant is ready.

Just a few miles away from Shady Gators – this video from Blackwater Jacks Bar and Grill over Memorial Day weekend went viral – one person tested positive for covid-19 according to the Camden County Health Department – and that person was at Shady Gators Saturday and Sunday.

Gorham admits he was nervous for Memorial Day weekend – and says these past few months have been stressful on the business.

Gorham believes it’s been one of their busiest Summers yet because people want to get out of their house – and Missouri is open.

Gorham tells me they also have added more security this Summer – and have added more bathroom attendants.

He also says if any employee isn’t feeling well – he send him or her home until they get a covid-19 test and show that it’s negative.