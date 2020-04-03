Lafayette House still serving clients in need during covid-19 outbreak

JOPLIN, Mo. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a Joplin women’s shelter is reminding people they are still serving clients in danger.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, this month — which is usually full of awareness events and activities — now looks a little different for the Lafayette House.

Staff say, while they’re mainly relying on digital or phone meetings for crisis counseling, the facility is still open and operating, with some adjustments.

Like most organizations, they’re adapting to social distancing rules — not everyone can come into the shelter right now, but if a woman is in immediate danger, they will take her in.

Because, isolation — or social distancing — can be a challenge for a woman who needs to escape.

Katy Johnson, Lafayette House Development Assistant, said, “If you are with an abuser, or it is a sexual assault victim, that can heighten. You know, maybe being in close quarters with that person, so it is definitely alarming for us, and that’s why it is so critical that we remain open during these times for those that are needing shelter and support.”

Social media is a huge resource for the facility, and staff are grateful the community is still supporting their mission.

Thanks to a recent call for help on Facebook, the shelter received some much needed supplies to keep operating.

