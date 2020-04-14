Labette Health sees shortage of covid-19 testing reagents

PARSONS, Ks. — A shortage of crucial chemicals is creating new obstacles for coronavirus testing across the country.

Brian Williams, President and CEO, Labette Health, said, “We’ve tested over 200 patients, we’ve had several positives. We’ve had 9 in-patients that were positive for Covid-19.”

Administration at Labette Health say they are seeing delays in rapid testing of covid-19.

“We have the equipment in our lab and also with our partner lab Cytocheck.

But they’re missing key chemicals needed to start up and run the tests due to a shortage.

“The challenge is getting the reagents. So you have the equipment, but if you don’t have the materials and the reagents to do the testing, you can’t get the testing done.”

Reagents are chemical solutions that are key components of testing kits.

According to the CDC the reagents are used to isolate the genetic material from the virus.

“We have the capabilities with the equipment that we have and the staff to test 1 thousand people a day.”

There are tests available that can be sent off to partner labs and returned within two to three days, but the hospital has the ability to perform rapid tests, getting results sooner.

“You know as the supply chain catches up I’m sure we’ll have more availability of testing.”

Williams says Labette Health will continue to find solutions for the community’s laboratory needs.