Labette Health forgiving April 2020 patient payments

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette Health is going to forgive April 2020 patient payments at the hospital and in all clinics.

If you are on a normal monthly payment plan, the hospital will write-off your April payment, forgiving it.

For example, if you have 12 remaining payments, you will only have 11 payments remaining and the hospital staff asks that you return to your normal payment plan beginning in May.

For accounts on an auto-draft from your checking account, the hospital will not draft your account in April.