LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette Health is beginning a phased approach to resuming services.

Starting May 5th, elective, non-urgent procedures and surgeries will resume, as well as physician and provider visits at all clinics.

You will also be able to undergo diagnostic radiology and laboratory services.

Beginning May 11th, screening colonoscopies will resume and on May 18th in-patient surgical procedures will start again.