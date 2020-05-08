Labette County Sheriff’s Office introduces restrictions to prevent spread of covid-19 inside the jail

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office introduces restrictions to continue preventing the spread of covid-19 inside the jail.

Until phase 3 of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s reopening plan, which begins on June 1st, there will be no visits to the jail.

Attorneys and representatives will need to call the jail and arrange video appointments until June 1st.

Inmate family visitation will be cancelled until June 6th.

Money can be brought into the lobby Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or be mailed.

Jail ministry volunteers will be cancelled until June 15th.