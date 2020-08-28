Labette County Sees 2nd COVID Related Death

PARSONS, Kans. — The Labette County Health Department confirms the county’s second COVID-19 related death.

The resident previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was being cared for by the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team in a designated area of the community.

Residents at the Parsons Presbyterian Manor were under a strict no visitor policy and had their group activities canceled. The health department continues to monitor the facility for any additional exposures.

A slow reopening process had been planned and put forth in June but additional cases put those plans on hold according to the health department.