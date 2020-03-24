Labette County restricts travelers from Johnson County among high risk areas

PARSONS, Ks. — Travelers coming into Labette County from Johnson County since March 15th are now required to self-quarantine.

The Labette County Health Department says the mandate is due to coronavirus concerns, particularly due to such a high number of cases in Johnson County.

Travelers coming from California, Florida, New York, or Washington state are also being asked to do a 14-day quarantine at home.

That also applies to anyone who has been to certain parts of Colorado, traveled on a cruise, or traveled internationally.

Anyone with questions can contact the health department at 620-421-4350.