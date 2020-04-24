Labette County Emergency Assistance Center changing how they accept donations

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Due to covid-19, the Labette County Emergency Assistance Center will be changing how they accept donations.

Moving forward, the organization will no longer be accepting food or supply donations, just monetary.

Today, the emergency assistance center held one of their bi-monthly food handouts.

With kids out of school and many parents out of a job, many cars filled the parking lot and even lined the streets.

Volunteers say now they need as much support as they can get to feed the community.

Leeann Spencer, Labette Assistance Center, said, “We believe with people not being able to receive their unemployment in a timely manner, hopefully that’s getting smoother but we may actually have more qualifying families and the parking lot is stating that well too, that our numbers are not going to go down.”

234 households were served at today’s food handout.