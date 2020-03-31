Labette County Confirms First Positive COVID-19 Case

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette County health officials have confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a 61-year-old man. He is said to be recovering.

Officials are working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with him and monitor them for symptoms.

The Labette County Health Department wants to remind the public that Kansas is under a Stay at Home Order until April 19th and that social distancing and staying home is extremely important.

Officials say a good rule of thumb is “if you don’t live with them, don’t visit them right now.”