Labette County Commissioners finalize how they will distribute $3.9 in covid-19 relief funding

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette County Commissioners have finalized how they will distribute $3.9 in covid-19 relief funding–the biggest chunk of the cash going to the county’s health sector.

Jim Zaleski, Economic Development Director, Parsons, said, “The county commission approved the allocation of that through the school districts, the college, the community college, the hospital, Labette Center for Mental health and several programs that are created to help those that are most in need.”

The largest portion will go to the health sector–which includes addressing the mental health needs of the community.

Matt Atteberry, Executive Director, Labette Center for Mental Health Services, said, “Having been very involved from the beginning with the pandemic and what it’s done not just to Labette Center but to the entire mental helath system of Kansas, it’s not surprising.”

Because of the pandemic, the conversation surrounding mental health has been pushed to the forefront.

“The two most diagnosed mental illnesses in the United States are anxiety disorders and depression disorders, so there was already a significant struggle going on for people pre-pandemic.”

And now some people may be experiencing struggles they’ve never encountered.

“Now we are living in a pandemic and even folks who maybe never dealt with unusual levels of anxiety or depression are noticing they are feeling that. Very real, very significant, and I would add in grief. And I don’t hear grief talked about quite as much as I do anxieties and depressions but simple truth is our way of life changed without any warning.”

Atteberry says the money will be used to enhance their tele-video capabilities among other things.

The county will submit the spending plan for the state’s review and has until September 15th to amend the plan if it requires changes.

“We’re going to really try and make sure that it is spent across the board.”