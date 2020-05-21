LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette County and the city of Parsons are hoping to provide some relief to local businesses affected by covid-19.

Jim Zaleski, Economic Director Development Director, Parsons, said, “They very much want to put the money in the hands of the people who need it the most and that’s your businesses that have been affected here.”

Kansas received $9 million to be distributed through community development block grants to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

“We really need to distribute that money down which is why CDBG makes such a great purpose for this. It’s going to move that money from the federal level to the state level to the community level where it makes a direct impact.”

The city of Parsons Economic Development Department has applied on behalf of the city and county to receive these funds.

“Locally we have the opportunity to get a grant at the county level for $300,000 and a grant at the city level for $300,000.

Funds to help business owners like Dr. Audrey Tullis.

Dr. Audrey Tullis, Owner Tullis Custom Chiropratic & Holistic Health, said, “I did not completely close down. We did run shortened hours because I had a very decrease in patient flow.”

She says normally she would see 20 to 25 patients a day and during the peak of the pandemic she was only seeing 2.

“I did also have to lay off my office manager and so I’ve been here by myself.”

She says learning of the potential grant funding makes her optimistic but she’s still hesitant.

“The income coming in is backdated so it’s going to be the next couple of months that I’m really going to be hit hard with not getting payments coming in.”

“The complete toll of this reaction to the COVID experience isn’t going to be known for several months. What we’re hoping that this money does is keeps these businesses alive and well over that short span so that they can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Zaleski.