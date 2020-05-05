Labette Community College says this year’s graduation ceremony will be moved online

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — For the first time in more than 90 years, a Southeast Kansas Community College will be not be holding an in-person graduation ceremony.

Labette Community College says this year’s ceremony will be moved online.

The college is in the process of creating the virtual graduation website.

Board members say they are saddened they have to move the ceremony online.

They are happy though, to still acknowledge the accomplishments of their students.

Bethany Kendrick, Labette Community College, said, “Commencement ceremonies all over are is really the pinnacle of all of these students have been working for, for the last, however many years that they have been working towards this goal. And so to find a way to, even if it is virtually celebrating those students, it’s definitely worth it.”

The link to the graduation ceremony will go live on May 22nd at 7 p.m.

The school will be honoring 208 students and delegating 214 degrees.