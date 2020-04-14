Labette Assistance Center moves commodity distribution

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — The Labette Assistance Center is moving its commodity distribution to a new location.

Because of the growing number of positive covid-19 cases at Parsons State Hospital, the April 23rd commodity distribution is being relocated to the old Sutherlands building at 2110 Belmont.

Distribution will be in a drive-thru format from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. so there will be no contact between workers and those receiving food.

Two stations will be set up for vehicles.

The first station is for providing household information and the second station is to receive the food box.

Jim Zaleski, Economic Development Director, City of Parsons, said, “We’re in a really challenging time. But the most important this is to make sure that in this challenging time, those who are in need are being taken care of. Labette Assistance does that and we’re happy to provide this building so they can continue to do it.”

Zaleski says the food will arrive on Monday and a refrigerator and freezer to store the food will arrive tomorrow.

The appliances were donations from both USD School Districts 503 and 506 and Highland Dairy.