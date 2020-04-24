La-Z-Boy to resume production in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho manufacturer is getting ready to go back into production.

A corporate spokesperson says La-Z-Boy is resuming operations at some of its plants in the U.S., including the one in Neosho.

Those facilities will begin to resume operations at partial production capacity to work through existing backlog of orders.

Around 800 workers at that plant were furloughed towards the end of March in response to safety concerns over the covid-19 virus.

It’s not known how many of those nearly 800 workers will be on the job when the plant reopens on April 27th.