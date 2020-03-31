La-Z-Boy furloughs nearly 800 workers in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A major Neosho employer is officially shut down in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

La-Z-Boy furloughed nearly 800 workers in its Neosho Plant – part of a temporary shutdown affecting 6,800 employees worldwide.

That includes all manufacturing facilities.

130 of 155 La-Z-Boy stores are also closed in a move that will eventually shutter all of those retail outlets.

The furlough is unpaid.

And while company leaders expect to reopen at a later date, they do not have a timetable for that decision.