Kite Festival in Neosho postponed until next year due to pandemic

NEOSHO, Mo. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an event in Neosho will have to wait until next year to fully get going. The city of Neosho and the Chamber of Commerce are hoping the tradition of flying kites during the annual Dogwood Tour will take off next year.

The idea behind flying kites is to have businesses and residents fly kites during the week leading up to Earth Day.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing in place, the event was cancelled this year. There is still though excitement for this event to get started and grow through the coming years.

Paul Richardson, a retired marketer for IN SANE Marketing Solutions, says “Next year when we’re back on track, these other things, it will tie in with them and it will be a low economical way to particpate and we can get participation in on it. And if the entire community comes together and participates, and I think of all the things that’s happening right now with the current situation is that people are starting to appreciate that social aspect and that participation a little bit more. Paul Richardson, Retired Marketer for IN SANE Marketing Solutions

Paul adds that he got the idea for the event from witnessing and attending other kite festivals in other cities.