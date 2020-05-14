KDWPT encouraging people to leave wildlife wild

KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism is encouraging people to leave wildlife wild.

If you’re out in the wild and you come across an animal, you should leave it be.

Experts say they are seeing more animals gravitating towards city limits because they are getting more comfortable with humans.

Even if an animal is hurt, keeping them in their natural habitat is always going to be the best course of action.

Logan Martin, District Wildlife Biologist, Kansas Dept. Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, said, “Leave them be, yeah, just leave them alone. The mother is probably somewhere near by. Resist that temptation, I mean for one thing, they could be carrying diseases that could injure you. There’s a lot of negatives and the positives just don’t stack up to the all the potential negatives.”

Martin says if you don’t see a parent around, it does not mean that they are not caring for that young wildlife and they should be left alone.