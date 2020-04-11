KDOT seeing substantial decrease in traffic

KANSAS — Kansas highways are experiencing less travelers.

Since March 14th – the Kansas Turnpike has seen a 60% decrease in traffic.

Jeanny Sharp – Director of Communications for The Kansas Department of Transportation – says they have seen the most decrease in travel in Kansas City, Topeka, and Wichita.

Sharp says these changes are reflective of where the coronavirus has traveled – with Northeast Kansas seeing the most decrease in traffic, and Southwest Kansas the least.

“The reduction in travel has been a good thing. That means that people are staying in place as the Governor requested and hopefully staying healthier as well,” said Sharp.

All Kansas highways and rest areas are still open.