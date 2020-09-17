KDOL officials working to get unemployment funds to Kansans

KANSAS — Labor officials say they are working hard to get federal unemployment funding out to Kansans.

Labor officials are scrambling to get the lost wages assistance program and the pandemic unemployment assistance programs completed.

The pandemic unemployment assistance program has been around for months. But there are still 18,000 Kansans who haven’t received their benefits.

The program was passed by congress earlier this year. The state labor department had to build an entirely new system and says it’s still not fully functional.

Officials are also fighting off fraud claims, 45,000 to be exact.

At the same time the lost wages assistance program is expected to start handing out money by the end of the month. The additional 300 dollars per week that president trump made available through FEMA is expected to cover six weeks of unemployment.

80,000 to 90,000 Kansans are expected to be eligible.

Sec. Ryan Wright, Dept. of Labor, said, “I want to be real clear, if somebody is owned money by this agency, they will get paid, and we will make sure that that happens, and they are made whole from what they are owed from us. So that is our commitment and it will happen, and we’re taking steps to make sure that that happens.”

For what Kansas has on hand of it’s own money, there is $560 million available in the state’s unemployment fund. That is expected to at least last through the end of this year.