KDOL asking for more money to help out unemployed residents

KANSAS — The state of Kansas is asking for more money to help out unemployed residents.

The state Department of Labor says people out of work could get an additional $400 dollars a week from federal funding.

Last month, $600 dollars a week in federal unemployment benefits ran out, so President Trump announced a way that states could make that up.

Kansas will apply for the funding next week.

The money is split between $300 from FEMA and $100 from previous CARES Act funding that the state can spend on anything.

But people shouldn’t expect to see that money until the end of September.

The money is on a first come, first serve basis, so there’s a chance it could run out.

Acting Labor Secretary Ryan Wright has said FEMA recently told the department that Kansas should expect only three weeks of dedicated funding, but that could change.

Sec. Ryan Wright, Dept. of Labor, said, “It will all depend on how many states take advantage of it, I don’t want to put a dollar amount on things now because we’ll know more once we hear back from FEMA once our application is approved.”

Wright is calling on federal officials to provide a long-term plan so hundreds of dollars people are counting on isn’t as up in the air.

“We need congress to get back from vacation and solve this problem in a permanent fashion, this has always been designed as a stopgap measure so this is not the magic bullet, this is just one more tool that we can utilize to help folks pay their bills.”

The amount of funding available is decreasing because more states are applying for the program and because the money is coming from the disaster relief fund, Hurricane Laura could impact how much money goes out to people out of work.