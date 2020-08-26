KDHE Secretary Norman says the state is ‘at the end of the first quarter’ of the virus

KANSAS — The state of Kansas’s top doctor is warning Kansans this is just the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Using a sports reference, Secretary Norman says the state is ‘at the end of the first quarter’ of the virus.

In just two days, Kansas has seen more than a thousand new cases and 11 deaths.

According to the White House, Kansas has the 16th highest case rate and the 6th highest positive test rate in the country.

Norman says this is a cause for concern ahead of the start of flu season in the Fall.

He says adding severe flu cases onto hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients may be too much.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “This would be a great year to make sure that we really push and get the highest influenza vaccination rate possible.”

Secretary Norman says a coronavirus vaccine is still in the works.

He says he would be happy if the vaccine was ready by the end of the year.