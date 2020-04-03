KCU Medical School Dean elaborates on challenges surrounding covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Executive Dean of KCU Medical School is breaking down health challenges with covid-19.

Dr. Darrin D’Agostino is no stranger to outbreaks like coronavirus and even ebola.

Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, KCU Executive Dean, said, “In addition to my medical degree, I also am a public health person, received my masters in public health in the past and that was really focused on epidemiology and the spread of infections.”

He knows many patients worry they don’t know enough about covid-19, like the difference between the virus and allergies.

“There are some major differences – allergies don’t give you fevers. So if you have a fever chances are you have a virus or an emerging infection – uh it doesn’t mean that it’s covid.”

He says meals from restaurants should be safe, but to be careful with the container they come in.

“The containers if they’re solid so things like styrofoam we are recommending, although there isn’t any evidence to say you have to do this, that you clean the surface, maybe use a disinfecting wipe or take the food out of the container, put it into a plate that you have at home throw the container out then wash your hands.”

D’Agostino adds they’re still evaluating if cases of covid-19 will decrease as temperature rise.

Recent testing suggests it might be seasonal.

“Actually does quite poorly in high humidity and higher temperatures.”