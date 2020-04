JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is freezing tuition for the next academic school year.

Kansas City University will keep the same tuition for the 2020-2021 school the same as this year.

That includes the Joplin campus of KCU — which currently has 450 students.

The board previously approved a 3% hike for next school year.

But they decided against doing that to help ease financial hardships for students.