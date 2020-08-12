Kansas’s top doctor concerned about the return of football

KANSAS — While many are excited to have football back the state’s top doctor is concerned.

The Health Secretary says returning to the game on any level puts the players, coaches, and spectators at risk.

And he says it isn’t practical to have people quarantine after attending sporting events.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “What we would hope is that people are judicious, they use control measures such as they can. Whether people can voluntarily quarantine themselves I think is unlikely and it puts us all at more risk.”

Kansas is asking anyone attending an *out-of-state event with more than 500 people to self-quarantine for 14 days when they get back.