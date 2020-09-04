Kansas with $290 million in CARES funding still to distribute

KANSAS — The federal government sent more than one billion dollars to Kansas for coronavirus relief. That money must be spent by the end of the year. The Office of Recovery held a virtual webinar today to talk about areas that still need support.

There is about $290 million in CARES Act funding left to be distributed. Some of the suggestions for spending that money include child care.

With some school districts choosing to learn virtually and parents returning to work, there is a need more than ever for child care in the state. Even before coronavirus pandemic, Kansas was falling behind in available child care. Now it’s being proposed that some of the CARES Act funding go toward expanding child care and providing money to families in need.

Melissa Rooker, Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, said, “The need is so sudden and so unexpected that families all across the state are struggling.”

According to the Aspen Institute, up to 44% of Kansas rental households are at risk of eviction and while the CDC has placed a hold on evictions through the end of the year, there is concern about the back-rent that people will eventually owe and for landlords who are bringing in significantly less income right now. Money has been requested to go to property owners to assist with unpaid rent.

Ryan Vincent, Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, said, “People want to pay their rent. People want to have a healthy and stable home and they just don’t have the means to do so.”

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Kansas, the need for adequate coronavirus testing supplies and availability is essential. It is being suggested that a portion of the remaining CARES Act funding be used for expanding testing at both the state level, in private clinics and at state university labs.

Andrew Schlapp, Wichita State University, said, “We really want to focus on testing at schools and helping schools stay open and kids safe and teachers safe. We think that’s critical.”

The recommendations will now go to the Spark Task Force.