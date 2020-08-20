Kansas universities see 5 clusters of covid cases

KANSAS — 12 new coronavirus clusters have popped up in the state since Monday.

5 of those clusters are from Kansas colleges and universities.

The state’s top doctor says the substantial cases on college campuses isn’t surprising, but it is occuring earlier than expected.

Most schools began classes just this week but are already seeing positive cases.

Dr. Norman says this is likely because students were already sick before going to school.

He adds this is further reason for schools to not hold large gatherings — like sporting events — right now.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “We’ve been very consistent since March talking about mass gatherings and it’s just – anything that’s a mass gathering puts people at risk. There’s just no question about it.”

Some kansas colleges and universities are choosing to not release their coronavirus numbers to the public.

Secretary Norman says unless people may have come in contact with an infected person, there’s no need for the public to know.