KANSAS — The data is in, and the unemployment rate in Kansas saw a slight decline last month.

The Kansas Department of Labor reports last month’s rate was 7.2%, compared to 7.5% in June.

That means about 64,000 Kansans are currently without a job.

Locally speaking, Cherokee County is at about seven percent unemployment.

Crawford and Bourbon County are both at 6.9%.

And Labette County is at 7.2%.