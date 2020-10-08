Kansas to increase wastewater testing for covid-19

KANSAS — The state is expanding its testing of wastewater to predict the coronavirus. The testing helps show where the virus is commonly found and how it spreads across the state.

KDHE plans to expand water testing to 95 rural counties and Johnson and Wyandotte County to help predict the next spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the state’s top doctor, the testing can help identify the virus up to a week before it shows in the case numbers.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “We think it can be an important adjunct for the early recognition of outbreaks. Subsequent testing will allow us to know when and where we need to mobilize our resources.”

The state previously tested the program in a handful of Kansas towns — before expanding it to the rest of the state. This round of testing should be finished by the end of the year.