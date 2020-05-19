Kansas to enter phase two Friday, earlier than expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas will move to phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan Friday, more than a week earlier than anticipated. That means groups of 15 or fewer can gather and state-owned casinos and theaters can reopen just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

The governor’s surprise announcement Tuesday came just one day after Kansas entered phase 1.5, which allowed salons and gyms to reopen.

Bars, nightclubs and public swimming pools can’t yet reopen.

Local health departments will have the final say on what rules people in each county will have to follow.

The state ended its initial stay at home order on May 4, announcing that the state would be in four different phases for a minimum of 14 days each when reopening the state. The governor later deviated from that plan, but implementing the current phase 1.5.

Phase 3 is now expected to begin June 8 with a limit on gatherings of 45 or fewer people, the governor announced.