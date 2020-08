KANSAS — While some people feel comfortable with doing their grocery shopping in person, many do not.

For Kansans who use SNAP benefits and don’t want to buy groceries in person, from now on, they won’t have to.

Beginning Friday, they can shop online and order their products through either Walmart or Amazon.

There are over 200,000 Kansans currently on SNAP benefits. With the online shopping option, Kansas becomes the 44th state to do so.