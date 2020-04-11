Kansas suspends sales of non-resident turkey tags

KANSAS — In an effort to protect the health of Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly is suspending sales of general non-residential turkey permits effective immediately.

While turkey hunting is mostly a solitary activity, Kelly says the potential of coronavirus spreading is just not worth the risk.

Secretary Brad Lovelsess says interest in non-resident turkey permits started to increase as opportunities in other states started to go away.

The Department of Wildlife and Parks says non-resident hunters, landowners and tenants who have already purchased a turkey tag may still hunt this year, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

If you are a non-resident hunter who purchased a turkey tag, but would like a refund, contact KDWP at kdwp.sales@ks.gov