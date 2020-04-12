Kansas Supreme Court rules in favor of Gov. Laura Kelly order of limiting religious gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) —The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against the Legislative Coordinating Council’s (LCC) Saturday night.

Earlier in the week, Governor Kelly issued an executive order limiting in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people. Lawmakers on the Legislative Coordinating Council revoked her order arguing that it went against Kansas’ constitutional right to practice religion.

After hearing arguments this morning, conducted completely via Zoom conferencing, they said the revocation could not stand because the resolution failed to give the LCC the necessary power to override the Governor’s order.

In a joint statement Speaker Ron Ryckman, Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch said,