Kansas state of emergency fuels power struggle at the capitol

KANSAS — A fight over power at the Kansas capitol. The issue came as the Governor pushed to extend a state of emergency in the state. But – Republican lawmakers have been steadfast in making sure she doesn’t have too much control.

Hours of debate between the governor and eight leading lawmakers from the house and senate.

St. Sen. Jim Denning, said, “We were all on different ends of the spectrum, we were all heading to no, which would have been very bad for the state.”

A decision to extend the state of emergency for another month ultimately passed. Without it there were concerns of that affected Kansans would have been harmed because the Governor’s executive orders would have stopped. The Governor does have the authority to close businesses for 15 days. But before they signed off – Republicans made sure the it wasn’t the governor’s intent to do that.

Ron Ryckman, said, “We cannot shut down again, we can’t recover. I think the Governor, she expressed it, we wanted to have it part of the actual motion. We’ve learned a lot since the beginning of this and how to open safely and keep people safe. We want to make sure that continues, so it was just assurances that our citizens needed.”

The Governor says she does not want to close any businesses.