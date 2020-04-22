KANSAS — Kansas state leaders are working to develop a plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Governor Laura Kelly says she wants to put out a plan by next week.

She says she hopes May 3rd will be the date to remove the statewide stay at home order, but that could change.

Kelly says she spent the morning talking with county health officials on what needs to be happening in the state to reopen.

The plan would help businesses understand when they could reopen and in what capacity.

Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “Business is a generic term, it’s all sorts of different industries, they all won’t look alike, what guidelines we put in place for the hospitality industry may be very different than the guidelines that need to be put in place for retail.”

Kelly says if case numbers are still growing and testing is still lagging, restrictions could be extended.