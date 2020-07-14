Kansas State Fair cancelled due to coronavirus

KANSAS — The Kansas State Fair Board has voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 State Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair had been scheduled to run September 11th through the 20th.

Last week, the State Fair Board announced the fair would go on as planned.

But following that announcement, half the vendors cancelled amid worries about delays with travel quarantines, difficulties putting crews together and the fact that other fairs have cancelled.

Oklahoma has also cancelled its fair.

Even though the traditional fair won’t happen, staff is working to host both open class and youth livestock shows over three weekends, starting Labor Day weekend.