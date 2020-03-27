Kansas sees largest unemployment claim jump in 20 years

KANSAS — In Kansas the number of jobless workers is twelve times as high as it was the week before.

Measures to control the spread of the new coronavirus continue to take their toll on the Kansas economy.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that Kansas had almost 24,000 claims for unemployment for the seven day period ending Saturday.

The department said the figure for the previous week was less than eighteen hundred.

It is by far the largest unemployment jump in the state for at least 20 years.

It is believed that sixty percent of the Sunflower State residents are on local stay at home orders.