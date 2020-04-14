Kansas running low on test swabs

TOPEKA, Ks. — Health officials say Kansas needs thousands more coronavirus test swabs to run the amount of tests they would like.

State labs are running 200-300 tests per day, but with a recently acquired machine, it could be running up to 1,000.

But the lack of small, plastic, breakaway nasal swabs are preventing it.

Dr. Lee Norman, said, “This has been the rate limiting factor in terms of how many tests we can run.”

Now the state’s top doctor is looking to places with 3D printers that can produce them.

He says the materials to make them exist at technology labs, universities, and especially dental offices.

Norman says the state wants to dentists to produce swabs for the state to buy.

The state has already order tens of thousands of swabs from commercial retailers but have not received them.

Norman stresses that the increase in swabs and then testing will allow the department to take testing to the next stage.

“We’ve already started in five counties with an enhanced testing ability, and that includes Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Shawnee, and Sedgwick, where they’re kind of drive-thru testing clinics if you will and that will allow us to do broader population studies.”

Norman says it if the state could run 15,500 random tests, he believes the department could predict incidents county by county and on the statewide level.

Norman says he would like to get up to 100,000 swabs for additional tests