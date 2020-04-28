Closings
Kansas republican legislators is calling on Governor Laura Kelly to reopen the state as quickly as possible

by: Alec Gartner

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Ks. — A group of Kansas republican legislators is calling on Governor Laura Kelly to reopen the state as quickly as possible.

66 Representatives and 20 Senators sent a letter asking the Governor to release her plan to re-open immediately.

Currently the Governor’s statewide stay at home order runs through May 3rd.

The lawmakers are saying that each day without a plan could cause more businesses to permanently close.

Lawmakers say the plan shouldn’t include non-essential titles for businesses, must protect constitutional rights, and should let local governments decide what’s best for their communities.

Rep. Ken Collins, (R) Mulberry, said, “One of the counties that I represent, Allen county, last time I checked had not had any reported cases yet, and I know they’re having a problem in ford county and I really feel for the people out there, but it should be handled differently in ford county than it is in a place like Allen county.”

The Governor says she will release her reopening plan on Thursday.

