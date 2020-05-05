Kansas recognizing National Teacher Appreciation Week

KANSAS — It is National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Kansas teachers say it’s a difficult time for everyone, but are trying their best to get their students through it.

Across Kansas, teachers are working to not only teach students while at home, but also keep in touch with them to help them through these times.

We’ve heard stories of teachers bringing gifts and snacks to kids as well as helping one-on-one with school work.

Kansas teacher of the year Tabatha Rosproy says this is what teachers are there for.

Tabatha Rosproy, Kansas Teacher of the Year, said, “Our job as teachers, is to meet our kids where they are and educate them whatever their needs are.”

Teacher Appreciation Week Lasts from May Fourth to May Eighth.