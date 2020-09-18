Kansas PPE warehouse still hard at work distributing equipment

KANSAS — We are nearly seven months into Kansas’ coronavirus response, with cases continuing to grow.

In order to keep the state open and running thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment are sent out each week.

Throughout the pandemic, Kansas counties have been relying on the Divison of Emergency Management for their personal protective equipment — and that’s still the case. But now Kansas businesses can also get some help from the state.

The warehouse is staffed with Kansas National Guardsmen who help organize, package, and ship the supplies. But now, it’s not just Kansas counties that can benefit, Kansas businesses can also access the state’s stockpile. Businesses who cannot get PPE due to back orders or delayed delivery, can request supplies from the state.

Bryan Murdie, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, said, “The Governor’s priorities within the state are to prevent the spread of covid-19 and also ensure that we support economic recovery. So, it’s important for us to get PPE to small businesses so that they can operate safely.”

The PPE is delivered within a few days at no cost to the business.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “Helping our small business owners protect their employees and customers and make sure that they can stay open for business.”

There is no deadline to apply for this help.

Officials tell me they plan to run this program at least through the end of the year.